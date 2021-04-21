Del. coronavirus update: Carney hopes J&J vaccine gets the greenlight as cases rise

Delaware is averaging 370 cases per day as of Monday evening. That’s up from an average of 188 cases per day in mid-March. Hospitalizations have also steadily risen to 163, up from a low of 83 last month.

“We’re in the middle of a little bit of a late winter/early spring surge in positive cases,“ Gov. John Carney said. “We’re seeing some negative trends, unfortunately.”

“We are not where we were in the winter surge,” said Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “But we have seen another increase in our case rates, about 20% since the previous week. Right now Delaware is the fifth-highest state in the country for case rates.”