Coronavirus update: Philadelphia confirms community spread, anticipates surge in hospitals

Updated at 2:10 p.m.

To date, there are 96 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 178 in New Jersey, and 8 in Delaware.

Philadelphia confirms community spread, anticipates surge in hospitals

At a press conference on Tuesday, officials announced that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia is 18. An additional 70 people have been tested and are pending results, and 114 people have been identified as medium- or high-risk contacts to known cases. Those people will be monitored at home.

Thomas Farley, Philadelphia’s health commissioner, said the virus is now spreading via community transmission. Some of the people who tested positive did not travel internationally and had no known or recognized contact to another known case.

Philadelphians should assume the virus is all over the city, Farley added. “Nobody should think it’s in that neighborhood and not in my neighborhood,” he said. “Everyone should assume it’s everywhere.”

If the virus continues to spread unchecked, “the health care system will be overwhelmed,” Farley said. In order to increase the number of beds available, elective surgeries have been cancelled, he added, and the city is also working on increasing total capacity.

The city is ramping up availability of testing. Rapid test sites have been set up by:

University of Pennsylvania: 1 site in West Philadelphia, 1 site in Radnor, PA

Temple: 1 site on main campus

Jefferson: 1 site in Center City, 1 site in Abington, PA

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia: 1 site near West Philadelphia campus

Cumulatively, about 200 people were tested at these rapid test sites yesterday, Farley said, adding that more rapid and drive-through test sites will open soon.

Based on data from China, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are a fever and dry cough, followed by excessive fatigue, Farley said. A runny nose and sore throat are uncommon among those who test positive for the virus. People with symptoms should contact the provider they last saw for care, in order to move patients through processing more quickly. All testing will be done at no cost to patients.

The city does not recommend testing for people without symptoms, Farley said. “Tests may be inaccurate up until the time you show symptoms,” he said. “You may have false negatives, to be specific.”

Suspension of public Catholic Masses in Philadelphia, Delaware and Maryland

Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez announced Tuesday that all public Masses in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, will be suspended until further notice, starting at noon on Wednesday, March 18.

“All of us need to do our part to slow the spread of this illness,” Pérez said in a press release.

Public Masses have also been canceled in the Diocese of Wilmington. Additionally, all diocesan and parish Catholic schools and religious education programs in Delaware and on Maryland’s Eastern Shore are closed or canceled for two weeks.

Chester Police Department is closing its building

The City of Chester has closed its police department building to the public, according to a message sent through the department’s app. The move is a part of the closure of all city government buildings to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“Any resident coming to the police department to make any type of report during this time will be unable to. This is to ensure the safety of our residents and our officers who will be here working 24/7 to protect and serve,” it reads.

To report a non-emergency, residents can call: 610-447-7931 ext. 2272.

The city’s announcement of a state of emergency also cautioned the public to expect more distancing when dealing with emergency personnel.

“Please do not be alarmed if Police, Fire or EMS personnel interact with you differently. Our first responders are taking extra precautions for your safety due to the number of people they interact with daily,” it said.

Chester regularly ranks as one of the most dangerous municipalities in the commonwealth, due to the high rate of violent crime for its size.

Maryland postpones primary

Maryland, which shares a primary date with Delaware and Pennsylvania, just postponed its 2020 Democratic primary election from April 28 to June 2 because of COVID-19. June 2 is when New Jersey votes.

Montgomery County suspends some court activity

The Pennsylvania county with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19, Montgomery County, plans to reopen its courts only to emergency proceedings on March 18. What counts as an emergency will be released on Montgomery County’s website on Wednesday. The courthouse hours will be limited to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the courts can be accessed only through the Main Street entrance.

The county’s magisterial courts will continue to hold arraignments and preliminary hearings, but only for defendants who are incarcerated.

Probation offices will also be closed and “supervision services will be handled using technology,” according to the release.

“The Court’s current emergency declaration has been extended to April 14, 2020” with all cases scheduled during this time canceled, according to an alert from Montgomery County’s emergency contact system.

Gov. Wolf enacts mitigation efforts for Pennsylvania

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the shutdown Monday of nonessential businesses and put out a statewide call for Pennsylvanians to do their part in halting the spread of COVID-19, echoing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation of cancelling gatherings of more than 10 people over the next eight weeks.

Eating and drinking inside restaurants and bars is temporarily prohibited, but businesses may continue to offer carry-out, delivery, and drive-through services.

Wolf asked nonessential businesses, including gyms, movie theaters, concert venues, salons, casinos, and shopping malls, to temporarily close, urging businesses to act now, before the state “finds it necessary to compel closures under the law.”

Loans and other resources from the Department of Community and Economic Development will be posted online as they become available. Statewide closures will be reevaluated in 14 days.

Essential government and medical services will continue, including police, fire, emergency medical and sanitation services. Pharmacies, grocery stores, health care facilities, and gas stations will stay open.

Wolf also identified these commercial services as essential: food processing, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, feed mills, construction, trash collection, auto and home repair, post office and shipping, insurance, banks, laundromats, veterinary clinics and pet stores, and hotels.

Other statewide mitigation efforts include:

Correctional facilities and nursing homes are not allowing visitors.

Freedom of travel will remain, but everyone is asked to refrain from nonessential travel.

All childcare centers licensed by the commonwealth are closed and will be re-evaluated in 14 days. Philadelphia families should check with their child care facilities to determine the status of business operations.

All K-12 Pennsylvania schools will be closed for 10 business days starting Monday, March 16.

The Department of Transportation closed all driver’s license and driver’s license photo centers. Expiring licenses, vehicle registrations, and inspections will be valid until the end of April.

State-run liquor stores will shut down at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Trails and parking areas at state parks and forests remain open, but all facilities at these parks will close for 14 days starting Tuesday.

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court declared a statewide judicial emergency until April 14. County president judges can restrict or temporarily close court facilities.

—

Contributions to the article came from Laura Benshoff, Mark Eichmann and Steph Yin.