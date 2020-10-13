Climate change could shift Pennsylvania’s wildfire season

This article originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Wildfires aggravated by the effects of climate change have been raging across the western United States for weeks.

The commonwealth is starting to see changes in its fire season as well.

Data from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources shows Pennsylvania had 686 fires on average each year between 2015 and 2019.

Most of the state’s fires are small and are extinguished quickly. They also typically happen in the spring.

But Mike Kern, Chief of Forest Fire Protection under DCNR, said this year they saw an unusually high number of fires in February — 161 this year compared to 11 a year earlier.

“It’s pretty rare,” he said. “Usually in February we have snow on the ground or it’s cold enough, there’s not a lot of fires. Anytime the vegetation here is dormant and it’s dry enough, we can have fires.”