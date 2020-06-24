‘Clear as mud’: How Pa.’s chaotic coronavirus waiver program hurt small businesses

A fraught process

Pennsylvania was one of 13 states that developed its own rules about which businesses could stay open, according to an analysis by Multistate Associates, a lobbying firm. Others followed federal guidance issued by the Department of Homeland Security.

The business shutdown was fraught from the start. The administration’s guidelines for which businesses were considered “life-sustaining” continuously changed, sowing confusion in communities across the state.

In an attempt to better respond to individual circumstances, the Department of Community and Economic Development launched the waiver system, but officials there were quickly deluged by tens of thousands of requests.

As the process lurched forward, frustration mounted throughout the business community because the department refused to state exactly what criteria it was using to consider applications, or explain to applicants why waivers were granted or denied.

For weeks, it also refused to make public even the names of businesses that were approved or denied, moving to do so only after coming under intense public scrutiny and pressure from the legislature.

The state relied on information provided by businesses, but gave little guidance on how to fill out the three-question application. Small differences in how businesses completed the form could lead to very different outcomes.

In some instances, business owners watched as their competitors reopened, gaining a valuable advantage. In others, after state officials were questioned about why a business was deemed life-sustaining, they reversed course and revoked a waiver.

“There was no real, true standard,” said Ciarrocchi, of the Chester County Chamber of Commerce.

When the administration launched the waiver process, Peters, the flower shop owner, emailed the Department of Community and Economic Development, confused.

“I don’t want my shop open to the public, only for phone and web orders,” she wrote. “Please advise. I am a tiny business who without any revenue could close due to these circumstances.”

Peters said she never got a response and so, later that day, she submitted a waiver application, making the same plea. To her surprise, the department denied her request via form email. Yet just a month later, as Peters observed other flower shops doing deliveries, she confirmed with the governor’s office that she never needed a waiver.

“Some businesses did open and probably shouldn’t have been open, and others closed and found out later that they might have been able to be open,” said Michelle Crowley, president and CEO of the Carlisle Chamber of Commerce.

“Some of these things have been clear as mud.”

Two shops, one waiver

According to the Wolf administration, the waiver program was an attempt to make the shutdown more fair and responsive to individual business needs. But business owners like Miguel Cabrera Jr. of Avondale said it had the opposite effect.

Cabrera’s company, A&A Auto Tags, sells license plates and insurance, offers notary services, and processes title transfers. Auto Tags Plus, in a neighboring Chester County borough just 12 miles away, is in the same business.

A&A was denied a waiver, while Auto Tags Plus received one.

“It just kind of felt weird,” Cabrera said. “We didn’t know what they had over us.”

The difference, according to state spokesperson Smith, was how the companies filled out the waiver application.

Smith said Auto Tags Plus was granted a waiver “for one employee to collect insurance premium payments.” A&A also provides insurance services, but did not list that as the reason it should be granted a waiver, Smith said.

Still, the owner of Auto Tags Plus, who declined to be named on the record, said he thought the waiver meant his entire business could stay open, as long as he followed CDC guidelines.

Cabrera’s sister, Zory Baer, who manages the business, was furious when she started getting calls from customers, asking why the competitor company was open.

“He’s raking it in because he’s the only one in town,” Baer said.

But even with the waiver, Auto Tags Plus has lost a lot of business, the owner said. He doesn’t think the system was fair to other businesses, either. And he’s been dragged into the rancor surrounding the process, he said, receiving threatening phone calls and “a lot of negative backlash” about receiving a waiver.

While the waiver process pitted one small business against the other, many big box stores were able to stay open — selling their full range of products.

At first, Matt Muccitelli, vice president of Park Home Stores in Altoona, thought the discrepancy must be a mistake. Then, his company’s waiver application was denied.

In April, Muccitelli posted pictures on Facebook of the crowded parking lot and busy aisles of the local Lowe’s. Some customers responded with promises that they would wait to buy new appliances until Park Home was open again.

“Standing up for local!” one woman posted.

“It’s beyond frustrating that these stores look like it’s Black Friday! Simply crazy!” wrote another.

“Different companies did not get equal treatment,” Muccitelli said. “It was such an arbitrary process.”