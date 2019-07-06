City misspells Patti LaBelle’s name on honorary street sign

A worker bolts on a sign changing a block of Broad Street Patti LaBelle Way. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Philadelphia honored singer Patti LaBelle with her very own street earlier this week. Unfortunately, the signs didn’t get her name right.

The city’s Streets Department didn’t capitalize the “b” in the legendary soul singer’s last name on the signs that were put up before Tuesday’s ceremony on Broad Street. A stretch between Locust and Spruce streets was renamed “Patti LaBelle Way” in honor of the Philadelphia native.

City spokeswoman Deana Gamble tells The Philadelphia Inquirer the city is aware of the error and plans to install signs with the correct capitalization next week.

A sign that LaBelle autographed and held during the ceremony had the correct spelling.

Patti LaBelle holds up a sign named by a portion of Broad Street after her. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

She thanked all the fans who came out to the ceremony and reminisced about her parents walking down that very stretch of Broad Street.

