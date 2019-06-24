View Finders

Camden Puerto Rican parade passes tradition to a new generation

  • Miguel Martinez
    • June 24, 2019
Jashua Vargas from Camden takes part in the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival on the Camden waterfront. The parade has been a tradition in the city for the 62 years. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)

Jashua Vargas from Camden takes part in the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival on the Camden waterfront. The parade has been a tradition in the city for the 62 years. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)

The colors of the Puerto Rican flag decorated the streets of Camden on Sunday as the sound of salsa music brought people to their feet. For 62 years the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival has attracted thousands of people from the region for a joyful celebration of family and culture.

“Seeing people dance and having fun makes me feel like I am part of a new family,” said Karinairy Delgado, 14, who with her mother traveled from Allentown to attend the parade for the first time.

The parade began at 3rd & Elm streets and made its way to Wiggins Waterfront Park where The Cintron Band y Tito Rojas performed. Marching bands, jeeps, clubs, floats, and even horses filled the streets.

  Camden City Councilman Angel Fuentes greets the crowd at the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
    Camden City Councilman Angel Fuentes greets the crowd at the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
  Angel Soldevilla, 13, from Camden rides his decorated bike to celebrate the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
    Angel Soldevilla, 13, from Camden rides his decorated bike to celebrate the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
  Belinda Villegas Ramos from Camden Metro Police participates in the San Juan Bautista parade. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
    Belinda Villegas Ramos from Camden Metro Police participates in the San Juan Bautista parade. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
  Karinairy Delgado and her mother Ivira Santiago attend the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
    Karinairy Delgado and her mother Ivira Santiago attend the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
  Thousands gather at the Camden's waterfront to celebrate the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. The parade has been a tradition in the city for 62 years. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
    Thousands gather at the Camden’s waterfront to celebrate the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. The parade has been a tradition in the city for 62 years. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
  The Rodriguez family from Camden attend the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
    The Rodriguez family from Camden attend the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
  Thousands gather at the Camden's waterfront to celebrate the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. The parade has been a tradition in the city for 62 years. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
    Thousands gather at the Camden’s waterfront to celebrate the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. The parade has been a tradition in the city for 62 years. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
  A truck with Puerto Rican flags drives past the new 76ers building as part of the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. The parade has been a tradition in the city for the past 62 years. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
    A truck with Puerto Rican flags drives past the new 76ers building as part of the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. The parade has been a tradition in the city for the past 62 years. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
  Thousands gather at the Camden's waterfront to celebrate the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. The parade has been a tradition in the city for the past 62 years. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
    Thousands gather at the Camden’s waterfront to celebrate the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. The parade has been a tradition in the city for the past 62 years. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
  Thousands gather in Camden to celebrate the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
    Thousands gather in Camden to celebrate the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
  During the San Juan Bautista Parade, four high school students from Camden were awarded scholarships to continue their education in college. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
    During the San Juan Bautista Parade, four high school students from Camden were awarded scholarships to continue their education in college. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
  Horse riders parade through the streets of Camden during the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
    Horse riders parade through the streets of Camden during the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
  A string band performs in the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival in Camden. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
    A string band performs in the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival in Camden. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
  Thousands gather at the Camden's waterfront to celebrate the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. The parade has been a tradition in the city for the past 62 years. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
    Thousands gather at the Camden’s waterfront to celebrate the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. The parade has been a tradition in the city for the past 62 years. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
  The Cintron Band performs at the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
    The Cintron Band performs at the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
  Ashley Garcia and Araceli Novoa participate in the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. The parade has been a tradition in the city for the past 62 years. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
    Ashley Garcia and Araceli Novoa participate in the San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. The parade has been a tradition in the city for the past 62 years. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
  The Maldonado family from Camden participates in he San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. The parade has been a tradition in the city for the past 62 years. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
    The Maldonado family from Camden participates in he San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. The parade has been a tradition in the city for the past 62 years. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
  The Sanchez family from Camden participates in he San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. The parade has been a tradition in the city for the past 62 years. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
    The Sanchez family from Camden participates in he San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. The parade has been a tradition in the city for the past 62 years. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)

President of the San Juan Bautista Parade, Wanda Garcia, emphasized the importance of teaching the younger generation to appreciate their culture. Garcia was born and raised in Camden. She has always participated in the parade and says it is time for younger generations to get involved.

“This event is like being reunited with your culture because here we all represent the same thing, being Puerto Rican,” said Samuel Sanchez, 19, and his sister Genesis Sanchez, 20, who moved here from Puerto Rico as children.

Camden’s waterfront has been the site for the San Juan Bautista Parade since the beginning but in recent years attendees have seen major changes in the city.  The construction of the first hotel in 50 years and the new American Water corporate headquarters and Camden Tower office building have altered the city’s skyline and waterfront. Last year, Subaru moved its headquarters to Camden and participated as a sponsor for this year’s parade.

“I think is so important for the companies that are moving in to Camden to show solidarity with the communities,” said Tania Sime from Subaru. The San Juan Bautista Parade hopes to gain more support from bigger corporations as they move into the city.

 

