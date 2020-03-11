Bucks County confirms first cases of coronavirus, bringing Pa. total to 15

Updated 12:22 p.m.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 15 presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

Two new cases from Bucks County were announced Tuesday night. In an advisory, the county said the two people live together and had attended an out-of-state gathering recently.

There is one new case in Montgomery County.

All three are adults and are in isolation at home, according to the state Department of Health.

Patients who test positive locally are referred to as “presumptive” until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms the test results.

Number of presumptive cases in Pennsylvania: 15

Number of presumptive cases in New Jersey: 23, including one death

Number of presumptive cases in Delaware: 0

Around 600 people in Philadelphia have quarantined themselves voluntarily thus far, KYW Newsradio’s Alex Silverman tweeted Wednesday morning, citing a city health official. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health does not recommend closing schools and churches as of now.

Sunday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Philadelphia has been canceled, however.

West Chester University announced that all classes will be taught remotely for the rest of the spring semester, from now till May 4.

Bucks County Community College announced that all campuses will be closed from March 14 to March 22 for deep cleaning and that all events will be suspended. All college-related travel is suspended until March 31.

Lincoln University announced that all classes are canceled this week so its faculty can figure out how to teach remotely. Starting next week, classes will continue but will not meet in person for the rest of the semester.

Haverford College announced that starting on March 16, faculty will contact students to start planning virtual classes. Those will start on March 23. As of now, the plan is to have classes back on campus on April 6. College president Wendy Raymond stressed that the school is not closing, students who cannot go home will not be turned away, meals and health services will continue.

Chestnut Hill College is closed until March 15.

WXPN announced that starting on March 13, all Free at Noon concerts will be closed to the public through April 17. The station is working with the artists to provide broadcasts.