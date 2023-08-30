New dates announced for Bruce Springsteen shows in Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced the rescheduled dates for two shows in Philadelphia that were postponed earlier this month due to an apparent illness.

The shows will now take place next summer: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, and Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.

All tickets from the postponed concerts will be valid for the new dates. Tickets for the Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 show will be valid for the Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024 show, and tickets for the Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 show will be valid for the Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 show.

Tickets for the new shows are on sale now.

Those interested in receiving a refund for existing tickets can find more information online.

All tickets purchased through Phillies.com/Springsteen will have a 30-day window starting on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 to request a refund.