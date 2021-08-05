As the delta variant surges around the country, mask mandates and COVID-19 protocols are returning to some areas and venues. Be mindful of those protocols when making plans, and check for updates before you go.

The 10th annual festival heads to multiple locations — the Mann Center, Cira Green, and Bartram’s Garden — for a series of curated online and offline films from throughout the African diaspora. In the last decade, BlackStar founder Maori K. Holmes has curated a unique combination of arts, culture, and wellness that has become a coveted destination for Black creatives and those who appreciate their work. Screenings will be shown online and in-person, as will panels. The festival culminates with a day of screenings at the Mann Center and a closing night party at Cira Green.

What: Hybrid film festival

Hybrid film festival Where: Various locations including online, the Mann Center, Cira Green, and Bartram’s Garden.

Various locations including online, the Mann Center, Cira Green, and Bartram’s Garden. When: Through Sunday, Aug. 8

Through Sunday, Aug. 8 How much: $5 – $125; youth 13-21 and seniors 55 and older (use youthsenior at checkout) and ACCESS cardholders (use ACCAR21 at checkout) all receive discounted admission for the Mann event.

The celebration of Philly’s music, food, and culture comes with performances from homeboys Hall and Oates, Kool and the Gang, The Wailers, Down North, and more, along with a hoagie-tasting pavilion featuring Hoagie Happy Hour. Food trucks, wine and spirits vendors, and Philly-based personalities will be on site, with some proceeds benefiting Philabundance and the Mann Center’s community program.

Celebrate your four-legged friend or find a new one at Chestnut Hill’s premiere pet festival. Among the attractions: a doggie pool, pet caricatures, free pet treats, dog parkour, face-painting (for human companions), a petting zoo, and more. Participating neighborhood restaurants are offering “Yappy Hour” discounts on food and drink. Pet adoption agencies will be on hand to help prospective pet owners find a match.

What: Pet festival

Pet festival Where: On and around the 8000 block of Germantown Ave.

On and around the 8000 block of Germantown Ave. When: Sunday, Aug. 8 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 8 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. How much: Pay as you go

It may not be a combination you’d normally consider together, but the Pancakes and Booze Art Show happens in over 35 cities worldwide. In Philly, it happens at Underground Arts, where art, booze, and pancake-lovers convene to purchase the work of emerging artists. Music, body painting, and live painting are part of what organizers call an “innovative reimaging of the art show concept.”

What: Arts show

Arts show Where: Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St.

Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St. When: Saturday, Aug. 7, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. How much: $10 (limited pre-sale) $15 online, or at the door

Wilmington’s Urban Bike Project aims to make biking accessible and safe for all of the city’s residents. To that end, it maintains a free bike program for city residents and hosts themed bike rides, a summer camp for youth, educational classes, workshops, and a safe biking group for women who need support and encouragement to ride. Their social rides, including this Sunday’s Glow Ride, are meant to encourage biking as a community event. Bring anything that glows, but keep in mind front and back bike lights, masks, and helmets are required. Glow stick bracelets will be handed out to each rider.

What: Social bike ride

Social bike ride Where: Departs Urban Bike Project, 1500 N. Walnut St. Wilmington, Del.

Departs Urban Bike Project, 1500 N. Walnut St. Wilmington, Del. When: Sunday, Aug. 8, 7:45 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 8, 7:45 p.m. How Much: Free

Free (Courtesy of Urban Bike Project)

Clark Park has playgrounds, basketball courts, Shakespeare plays, festivals, and a farmer’s market, so it’s safe to say it’s a much-loved, well-used green space in its West Philadelphia community. In August, it also becomes an outdoor movie palace, with Friday night screenings scheduled through Aug. 27. The first one: 2018’s groundbreaking Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, starring the late Chadwick Boseman as King T’Challa, leader of the African nation of Wakanda.

What: Outdoor movie screenings

Outdoor movie screenings Where: Clark Park, 4300-4398 Baltimore Ave.

Clark Park, 4300-4398 Baltimore Ave. When: Friday nights at 8 p.m. through Aug. 27

Friday nights at 8 p.m. through Aug. 27 How much: Free

With over 17,000 islands, Indonesia is the world’s largest island nation. It celebrates the 76th anniversary of its independence from Dutch rule this year with an event co-sponsored by Indonesian dance and community organizations Modero and Company and Kampoeng Indonesia. Dance, live music, food trucks, and a fashion show are all part of the day’s events.

What: Outdoor festival Where: Fleisher Art Memorial, 719 Catharine St. When: Saturday, Aug. 7, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modero & Company (@moderocompany)

West Chester’s annual country fair boasts all the things you’d expect from a summer fair — which means fair food, including doughnuts, funnel cakes, deep-fried mushrooms, and more. Though the dog show has already taken place, there are still agriculture competitions, the nightly tug-of-war competition between local fire companies, bingo, and the annual chicken dinner that takes place at 5 p.m. Saturday, the last night of the fair. Proceeds benefit the Goshen fire company.

What: Annual outdoor fair

Annual outdoor fair Where: 1320 Park Ave., West Chester, Pa.

1320 Park Ave., West Chester, Pa. When: Through Saturday, Aug. 7, doors open at 6 p.m. on weekdays, 5 p.m. on Saturday

Through Saturday, Aug. 7, doors open at 6 p.m. on weekdays, 5 p.m. on Saturday How much: Free, including parking

We’re pretty sure that diehard Philadelphia Eagles fans won’t need this listing, because they already know you can attend practice sessions for the 2018 Super Bowl champs. But more casual fans may want to check out this year’s team in advance, while they’re looking to return to prominence in the NFC East with new coach Nick Sirianni, quarterback Jalen Hurts, and Heisman Trophy-winning rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith. You’ll be better able to determine the team’s chances this year… and your fantasy football rosters.

What: Open pro football practice

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way

When: Sunday, Aug. 8, 7 p.m.

How much: $10

The time between Jerry Garcia’s birthday and the day he died spanned 53 years, but fans celebrate the eight days in between his birthdate of Aug. 1 and his passing on Aug. 9 as the Days Between. Deadheads — as fans of Garcia’s pioneering band, the Grateful Dead — are called, were inspired by the 1993 song “Days Between,” created for the band’s unfinished last album. Sirius XM celebrates the week with live concerts and interviews with Trixie Garcia on the Grateful Dead channel. In Philadelphia, Ardmore Music Hall hosts a series of shows with Dead tribute band Splintered Sunlight, the Disco Biscuits, and more.

What: Musical tribute to Jerry Garcia

Musical tribute to Jerry Garcia Where: Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave.

Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave. When: Through Sunday, Aug. 8 at 8 p.m.; Sunday’s show for kids starts at 11:45 a.m.

Through Sunday, Aug. 8 at 8 p.m.; Sunday’s show for kids starts at 11:45 a.m. How much: $15 – $25

Bill Graham (right) poses with with (from left) Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Steve Jordan, John Fogerty and Randy Jackson at ”In Concert Against AIDS” in Oakland, California, in 1989. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Country superstar Luke Bryan headlines a show with singer-songwriter Dylan Scott and up-and-coming artist Caylee Hammack, whose debut “If It Wasn’t For You” came out in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bryan’s latest release “Born Here Live Here Die Here” came out in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan)

Keep checking with “Things To Do” as we continue to provide our picks for entertainment during the industry’s COVID-19 recovery. Please consult our coronavirus updates to keep up with the latest information regionally.