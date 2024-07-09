White House physician says visits by neurologist were part of Biden’s routine physicals

The White House physician says a neurological specialist has only visited President Biden as part of routine physicals, following questions about Biden’s fitness for office. Other visits by the specialist to the White House were to treat military personnel who experience neurological issues related to their service, the White House physician added in a letter issued on Monday.

The White House has disclosed after each of the president’s three annual medical reports that he has been seen by a neurologist, among many other specialists, who looked at whether there were signs of conditions like multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s or ALS.

On Monday, the New York Times reported that a neurologist has visited the White House eight times in the past eight months, according to visitor logs.

Asked about the report in Monday’s briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted the three disclosures, and said that Biden had seen a neurologist three times in connection with the physicals.

She said that the White House Medical Unit cares for a large number of people on the White House complex and declined to provide details about why a specialist had visited the campus other times, citing privacy reasons.

Jean-Pierre said Biden was not being treated for Parkinson’s and was not taking medication for it. She noted that Biden regularly checks in with his team of doctors at the White House Medical Unit.