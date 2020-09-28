Atlantic Sunrise pipeline company pays $700,000 for construction violations

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

The company behind the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline is paying more than $700,000 in fines for violations in nine counties.

The Department of Environmental Protection said it has collected more than $736,000 from pipeline company Transco. Most of that will go to DEP. About $56,000 will go to reimburse county conservation districts that inspected the pipeline during its construction.

The violations included failure to properly maintain erosion and sedimentation best management practices, drilling fluid spills at sites in Lebanon, Luzerne, and Wyoming counties, and sediment discharge into waterways. DEP documented several failures to follow permits in regard to stream crossings and ground stabilization.

“Impacts from construction activities that harm or have the potential to harm waters of the Commonwealth are unacceptable, and we will continue to hold operators accountable,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said.

The group Lancaster Against Pipelines criticized DEP for issuing permits to the project without due diligence.

“With this settlement, the DEP is essentially receiving a kick-back for hastily permitting a dangerous project they should have denied, with none of that money going to the residents whose land was taken against their will. This settlement is no consolation for our community, land, or water,” the group said in a statement.