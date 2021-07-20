Atlantic County prosecutor resigns amid ethics complaints

The Atlantic County prosecutor, Damon Tyner, resigned Tuesday after facing multiple lawsuits and ethics complaints. Gov. Phil Murphy’s office confirmed Tyner’s resignation was effective at 9 a.m.

He was the first Black person to hold the position in Atlantic County. In 2019, three current and former employees of the county prosecutor’s office sued Tyner alleging he discriminated against them on the basis of gender and created a toxic work environment for women.

The county previously settled an ethics lawsuit brought by another employee that alleged Tyner bribed him. Tyner did not respond Tuesday to a request for comment from New Jersey Advanced Media.