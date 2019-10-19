‘Armed and dangerous’ man accused of threatening Philadelphia Police, ex-employer sought

This article originally appeared on NBC.

Updated 4:22 p.m.

Philadelphia police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man who they say threatened violence against officers as well as people at the city water department.

Police are after Michael John Altomari, who may have access to “several weapons” and has “expressed suicidal and homicidal thoughts,” Philadelphia Police Department Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

The investigation began around 1 a.m. Saturday when police responded to the 4000 block of Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood. When they arrived, they found Altomari’s girlfriend, who told police they had an argument a few minutes earlier and she was concerned about his wellbeing, investigators said.

The woman told police Altomari made threats against his former employer, the Philadelphia Water Department and also threatened that if police interfered, “they would have consequences also” and that he would “shoot it out with the police.”

Altomari loaded up several firearms in a duffel bag before leaving the home around 12:50 a.m., according to investigators.

Altomari, 31, is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 350 pounds and has a shaved head.

He was last seen driving a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Pennsylvania license plate number ZKX-2019.

“It has a hard cap on the back. It’s a pickup truck that has a shell on the top,” Philadelphia Police Lieutenant Dennis Rosenbaum said. “So it might not look like a pickup truck. It might look like a full truck. It’s that shell on the back.”

Altomari is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is advised to stay away and immediately call 911.

If you are in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.