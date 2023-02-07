Tributes pour in for Delaware’s ‘trailblazing’ Bishop Aretha Morton

Aretha Morton — the longest-serving pastor of Wilmington’s Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral — died Saturday at the age of 85.

Bishop Morton is being remembered as a trailblazer and trusted counselor.

In 1983, Morton became the first woman in state history to serve as pastor of a Baptist church. That year, she also became the first Black woman to serve as chaplain of the Wilmington Fire Department. In 2016, the city renamed a portion of Washington Street in her honor.

“It is with heavy hearts that the Morton family announces the peaceful transition of our Matriarch,” Morton’s family posted on Facebook over the weekend. “We respectfully ask that you give us time to process this great transition.”

While information regarding final arrangements or memorial services has yet to be finalized, tributes to Morton have been pouring in.

“As Mayor, on behalf of the City of Wilmington, we mourn the passing of Bishop Aretha Morton. Generations in our City and beyond have been graced with her wisdom and guidance. Condolences to the Morton family,” said Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki.