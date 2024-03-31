New Jersey youth wrestling coach sentenced to more than 7 years in child sex abuse images case

Content warning: This story includes topics of sexual abuse.

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey youth wrestling coach and former state champion who made headlines for becoming the NCAA’s first openly gay college wrestler has been sentenced to more than seven years in a case involving images of children.

Alec Donovan, 26, of Brick was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Trenton to 87 months in prison on a previous guilty plea to a charge related to distributing images of child sexual abuse, the U.S. attorney’s office said Friday.

Prosecutors alleged that during the first four months of 2021, Donovan used a web-based messaging application to send three videos and receive two videos containing images of child sexual abuse involving pre-pubescent children. They also alleged he used the application to request nude photographs from minors and send them nude images.