After New Year’s, Times Square will become part of a sound art opera

If you throw a New Year’s party and no one shows up, is it still a party?

For the first time since it began to be broadcast on television in 1973, the dropping of the ball in New York’s Times Square will not be accompanied by a crowd of people. Because of the pandemic, ABC will broadcast a version of its annual “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” but without the usual crush of onlookers.

Since the ball started dropping onto the roof of the Times Tower on New Year’s Eve 113 years ago, in 1907, it has been disrupted only twice — during the blackouts of World War II.

A few days after New Year’s 2021, Times Square will be the centerpiece of a site-specific sound art piece called “Times3” that considers where the urban hub fits along a timeline of its own distant past and possible future.

“Personally, I run from Times Square. I don’t enjoy being in that space,” said Geoff Sobelle, a former Philadelphia theater artist now living in Stuyvesant, New York, and co-creator of Times3 with San Francisco-based composer Pamela Z.

“The overt cacophony and commercialization of that place is so intense,” Sobelle said. “To me, it’s like every store is trying to sell you something, and that something is crap.”

His distaste for Times Square is one of the reasons he was attracted to the commission from Beth Morrison Projects to make art out of Times Square: “It has a nice friction.”

“Times3” will debut on Jan. 8 as part of Prototype, an online festival of experimental opera that expands the parameters of the genre. Unlike traditional opera, which is usually a dramatic narrative sung in performance, this piece does not have a coherent storyline, and the music is created via its own editing process. Entirely aural, “Times3” is meant to be experienced through streaming audio while either standing in Times Square or in the comfort (and pandemic safety) of your own home.

The piece attempts to add a dimension to the geographic space — hence transforming the name Times Square into “Times Cubed” — by considering what that location was like before European colonists arrived, and what it might be like after humans leave the place.

Sobelle has been long associated with the experimental Philadelphia company Pig Iron Theatre as well as creating works that were curated as part of the Philly Fringe Festival before moving into a deconsecrated church in upstate New York.

For this Times Square sound piece, he interviewed a dozen people engaged in some way with the site — like Eric Sanderson of the Manahatta Project, an ecologist who reconstructed what the island would have looked like 400 years ago, when it was known as the “island of many hills” by the native Lenape people.