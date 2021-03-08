This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Greene County is going broke.

Despite receiving millions in payouts from the natural gas industry to compensate counties like Greene that host natural gas wells, it is struggling to balance its more than $40 million budget. This year, amid a pandemic, commissioners raised property taxes for the first time since 2010.

Without major changes, county budget office projections show that Greene may not have the revenue or reserves to cover its costs by 2023.

It’s a financial predicament that seemed all but guaranteed as the coal mining industry here has nearly disappeared, hollowing out the backbone of the local economy. That was, until the natural gas boom — and a massive influx of money that came with it — offered a different path.

The windfall seemed to buy Greene County time to figure out how it would survive without coal.

But nearly 10 years and more than 1,000 natural gas wells later, the county appears to be no better off financially than where it started, having spent through $37.2 million in impact fees without setting aside money to plan for the day the work would inevitably slow.

“I quickly came to realize there was no fiscal planning,” said Mike Belding, one of two new county commissioners on the three-seat governing body. “They were just spending money as it came in.”

Greene, home to 36,000 residents, is one of 31 counties statewide receiving “impact fee” payouts through a state program initiated in 2012, called Act 13. The funds are distributed yearly, and payouts are based on factors like the number of wells in an area and population.

Only three other counties — Bradford, Susquehanna, and Washington — have received more money than Greene from the impact fees over the lifetime of the program, according to reports filed with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

But unlike others that set the money aside and saved it for future investments, budget reports show Greene has used about $17.5 million to balance its budget since 2015. The other half went to projects that the newest commissioners say were shortsighted and wasteful, like commissioning a $400,000 comprehensive plan that was never used and a $550,000 business loan program that yielded no returns for the county.

Belding and the other new county commissioner, Betsy McClure, both Republicans, have promised to stop using the impact fees to balance the budget each year. So far, they have set aside about $4.5 million to use for future projects like repaving roads, developing recreation areas, and expanding broadband internet. That didn’t come easy, Belding said. Not relying on the impact fees meant finding other ways to fill a $5 million hole in the 2021 budget. “We tried every other opportunity we could, slashing all those expenses,” Belding said. “We just couldn’t get there. So we made the hard decision to increase taxes.” Bust, boom, bust The decline of the coal industry here is inescapable. Just outside Waynesburg, the center of county government, the Emerald Mine looms idle. It is one of nine that were operating in 2011, state Department of Environmental Protection records show. But by 2015, Emerald Mine shuttered its 38-year-old business, citing depleted reserves, a slowing market, and a challenging regulatory environment. About 300 people lost their jobs, and the mine’s green towers and endless rails stand as a constant reminder. By 2019, the number of active mining sites dropped from nine to four, and the county population shrank by about 2,500 residents. “We’re playing catch-up from decades ago,” said Commissioner Blair Zimmerman, a Democrat who has served on the board since 2012 and worked on the surface at the Cumberland Mine for more than 40 years. He previously served as mayor of Waynesburg.