Memorial Day was celebrated with events across the Philadelphia region Monday.

In Glassboro, NJ the annual Memorial Day Parade was full of floats, free bubble gum, brass bands and even fighter jets.

The South Jersey tradition dates back more than 100 years, according to its website. Monday drew hundreds with lawn chairs and snacks.

For many in attendance, the parade is an opportunity to remember loved ones who served in the military.

“We’re either teachers, preachers or servicemen,” said Susan Gant Morse of her family.

Gant Morse’s father is a 90-year-old, World War II veteran who took part in the parade. Gant Morse’s brother is a Vietnam-era Air Force veteran and her son is currently wrapping up a deployment in South Korea.

Gant Morse said the parade is a way “to be behind our veterans” and she comes because “we need to be behind them 100 percent.”