Laurel Hill Cemetery lays wreaths to honor veterans ahead of Memorial Day

More than 5,000 veterans are buried at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Wreaths were laid at the graves of previously unmarked veterans Sunday.

Laurel Hill Cemetery was founded in 1836, and more than 5,000 veterans are buried on the grounds. (

More than 100 people gathered at Laurel Hill Cemetery the day before Memorial Day to honor the lives of veterans past and present.

Memorial Day began in 1868 to remember the lives of soldiers who perished during the Civil War. One century later, it became a federally recognized holiday, taking place on the last Monday of May.

Benjamin Berry served in World War II with the 863rd Quartermaster Fumigation and Bath Company, aiding soldiers coming in from the front lines. He attained the rank of Corporal during his service.

World War II veteran Benjamin Berry reflected on his time in the military during Sunday’s celebration, he listened to remarks from speakers at the grave of Major General George Meade. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

The 99-year-old reflected on his time in the military, saying the memories of his fallen comrades weighed heavy on his mind during the holiday.

“Those men — and women also — when they join, had the idea they would be home after the war,” Berry said. “And in a lot of cases, [it’s] not true.”

“I was so glad to be of service to not only my country but now that I’m here, back home, raised a family, retired, enjoying life to its fullest,” Berry said. “I’m not only pleased but happy.”

Wreaths were laid at the graves of previously unmarked veterans Sunday, as well as the grave of Major General George Meade.

Andy Waskie is an officer of the American Legion Post 405, as well as the president of the General Meade Society. He called Meade the “greatest war hero in the history of Philadelphia.”

General Meade Society president Andy Waskie delivered remarks following the march to Meade’s grave on May 28, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

“He saved the Union at Gettysburg from dissolution, and he’s buried here,” Waskie said. “We honor him and his soldiers, and all those who serve and sacrificed.”

The first Memorial Day celebration in Philadelphia took place at Laurel Hill Cemetery in 1868.

More than 5,000 veterans and two signers of the Declaration of Independence are buried there: Charles Thompson and Thomas McKean.

