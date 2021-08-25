9 women now serving as governors in U.S., tying a record

“New York as a whole has been a tough place for women to break into the highest levels, because there is very much a tight set of powerful gatekeepers,” said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.

“And unfortunately — even in 2021 — women are still seen, in effect, as newcomers,” she said.

A century after women gained the right to vote, 19 states still have never been led by a woman. That includes some of the most populous states, such as California, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Illinois. Even if it succeeds, California’s recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom next month doesn’t appear likely to elevate a woman to the state’s top job.

Hochul had served as New York’s lieutenant governor until succeeding fellow Democrat Andrew Cuomo, who resigned after a decade in office. Cuomo had faced a potential impeachment battle after an attorney general’s investigation said he had sexually harassed or inappropriately touched 11 women. Among other things, Cuomo also had faced a legislative investigation into whether he misled the public last year about COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

“I want people to believe in their government again,” Hochul said Tuesday while outlining her top goal.

Hochul already has announced she will seek a full four-year term in 2022.

Taking over in a crisis could benefit her politically, especially since women can face greater scrutiny when running for office, said Betsy Fischer Martin, executive director of the Women & Politics Institute at American University.

“It gives her an automatic way to shine in the office,” Fischer Martin said.