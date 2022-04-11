76ers celebrate Embiid’s scoring title, push MVP contention

Joel Embiid was good-naturedly swatted with towels by his 76ers’ teammates as “MVP! MVP!” chants filled the arena.

Allen Iverson cheered from his courtside seat for Embiid, too.

That made two 76ers’ scoring champs in the house.

Embiid clinched the NBA scoring title on Sunday to become the first Sixer — and first international player ever — to top the league since Iverson won the last of his four crowns 17 years ago.

Embiid sat out the 76ers’ 118-106 win over Detroit and finished at 30.6 points per game. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo also rested Sunday, finishing at 29.9 points.

Embiid, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft, became the face of the 76ers’ rebuilding effort more commonly known as The Process. Embiid embraced the nickname and is introduced before every home game as Joel “The Process” Embiid.

He’s been dominant again and is one of the contenders for NBA MVP — an award he had set as a season goal. Embiid finished the season on a streak of nine games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. He had a whopping 12 games of 40 points and 10 rebounds, joining Russell Westbrook and Moses Malone as the only players to hit that mark since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976-1977.