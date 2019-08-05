40,000 Eagles fans flock to the Linc for the team’s only open practice

Kim Doherty likes to know everything about the Philadelphia Eagles before the preseason even starts.

“It’s a need to get to know the players, their numbers, the whole roster, and see what they’re doing to increase our chances to win a second Super Bowl,” said Dougherty, who lives in Wilmington.

A lot of that information she can find in news articles, but what really helps her is the team’s open practices, which Doherty has attended for almost 20 years.

“I’ve been coming to practices since my son was a little boy,” she said. “We used to go to Lehigh [University] all the time — loved it.”

In a sea of green and in between “E-A-G-L-E-S, EAGLES!” chants, Doherty was one of many people Sunday night who mourned a drastic cutback on the number of open practices Eagles fans could attend this year.

The Eagles used to have as many as 18 open practices — the higher end of open practices in the NFL — back when the team trained at Lehigh University, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Those opportunities have dropped since 2013 when the team started to practice in South Philly.

Sunday night’s event at Lincoln Financial Field was the one and only of the 2019-20 season, and was attended by more than 40,000 Birds fans.