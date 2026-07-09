Zack Wheeler Is Pitching Angry After All Star Snub!

Zack Wheeler was robbed of a spot on the NL All Star roster thanks to a stupid rule that everyone now understands must be eliminated. But will that happen in time for his inclusion next week in Philadelphia? On Episode 1100 of Hittin’ Season, John Stolnis of The Good Phight breaks down the first two games of the Phils-Reds series with a starting lineup of 9 topics for discussion including: The hard-charging Marlins now tied with the Phillies in the NL East Don Mattingly tells ESPN he wants to return as manager in 2027!