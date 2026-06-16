You’ve Heard of ‘Dad Bod’ But How About ‘Dad Brain?’

We often talk about the biological and emotional transformation of motherhood, but what happens to men’s brains when they become fathers?

On this episode, host Maiken Scott chats with psychologist and researcher Darby Saxbe to explore her new book, “Dad Brain: The New Science of Fatherhood and How It Shapes Men’s Lives.”

While the “dad bod” is a common trope, Saxbe’s research reveals that the changes go much deeper. Drawing on longitudinal studies, she explains how fatherhood triggers a biological reorganization — including measurable changes in brain volume within the social cognition network and dynamic shifts in hormones like testosterone and prolactin. Far from being “damage,” these changes are an adaptive process, streamlining the brain to help fathers process social information and bond with their children.