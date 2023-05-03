Youth Sports Out of Control, Rebecca Rhynhard, Meditation

With the Democratic mayoral primary less than two weeks away, former city controller and candidate Rebecca Rhynhart explains what tops her agenda if elected.

Deptford Little League is cracking down on unruly sports parents who scream at umpires. We’ll look at how money, competition and increasingly high stakes are ruining youth sports and how to make them fun again with soccer coach, parent, and Sideline Project founder Skye Eddy and Villanova sociologist Rick Eckstein.

Feeling a little stressed out? Producer Paige Murray-Bessler takes us into a Kadampa Meditation Center in Philadelphia to learn more about mindfulness and the benefits of this ancient practice.