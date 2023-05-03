Youth Sports Out of Control, Rebecca Rhynhard, Meditation

Bad parent behavior on the sidelines and in the stands has us talking about youth sports and why the stakes feel so high. Also, Philly mayoral candidate Rebecca Rhynhart.

Air Date: May 3, 2023 12:00 pm
The first inning of the United States Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

With the Democratic mayoral primary less than two weeks away, former city controller and candidate Rebecca Rhynhart explains what tops her agenda if elected.

Deptford Little League is cracking down on unruly sports parents who scream at umpires. We’ll look at how money, competition and increasingly high stakes are ruining youth sports and how to make them fun again with soccer coach, parent, and Sideline Project founder Skye Eddy and Villanova sociologist Rick Eckstein.

Feeling a little stressed out? Producer Paige Murray-Bessler takes us into a Kadampa Meditation Center in Philadelphia to learn more about mindfulness and the benefits of this ancient practice.

 

