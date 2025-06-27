Young Einstein: Diego Peña – Bassoon
Since the age of about four or five Diego Peña’s favorite show was Little Einsteins. Specifically, the music in the background that featured Beethoven’s 9th symphony. Those sounds sparked his attention. On this episode of On Stage at Curtis we see how as a 6th grader his love of music has turned into a career.
