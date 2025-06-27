    Young Einstein: Diego Peña – Bassoon

    Air Date: June 27, 2025

    Since the age of about four or five Diego Peña’s favorite show was Little Einsteins. Specifically, the music in the background that featured Beethoven’s 9th symphony. Those sounds sparked his attention. On this episode of On Stage at Curtis we see how as a 6th grader his love of music has turned into a career.

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

