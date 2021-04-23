Young Adults Find Work, Sense of Purpose at Duke’s Delites

On this episode of You Oughta Know, a father starts a dog treat business called Duke’s Delites to support and employ young adults with developmental disabilities, including his son. Then, middle school students start planning for their professional futures with the Spark mentor program. Shirley puts on her dancing shoes and heads to The Blue Ballroom in Wilmington, DE to try out their fun, COVID-compliant Dance Dates. Catch a glimpse of The National Liberty Museum’s newest exhibit, Strength and Fragility, which invites guests to reflect on peace and diversity with an immersive glass experience. Then, discover the incredible collection of books and artifacts on display at The Athenaeum of Philadelphia, one of the city’s first brownstones. Kae Lani Palmisano, WHYY host of Delishtory and Check, Please! Philly, explains how Wawa gained its cult following. Plus, don’t miss a behind-the-scenes look at Dock Street Brewery’s process for creating their new beer, Madam Vice President, honoring Kamala Harris.