    You Don’t Want to End Up Like Venice

    Air Date: August 13, 2024
    Venice has long been considered the poster child for overtourism in Europe. As ever-growing waves of tourists aboard boats and cruise ships jeopardize the delicate city, residents hope a new entry fee will offer relief.

    Show Notes

