“Walk the Plank”

The Durty Rotten Parrots are a musical comedy band. Imagine combining The Stones and The Who, sprinkle in some Kinks, add a touch of vintage pirate music and let sit outside for a month or two. Stir in some 3 Stooges, Marks Brothers and Abbott & Costello and you’ll have The Durty Rotten Parrots sound and stage act.

Three fat guys dressed as pirates, what more do you need?