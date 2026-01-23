    Winter in Valley Forge

    Air Date: January 23, 2026
    On this edition of Jukebox Journey, Kevin serves up a modern score for the story of how General George Washington’s troops endured the long, cold winter of 1778 in Valley Forge and emerged poised to win the American Revolution.

