    Sports In America

    Why the U.S. Men’s Team Has Never Won the World Cup

    Air Date: June 19, 2026 2:00 pm
    Listen 50:04

    The 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup is in full swing in North America — but unlike the U.S. women’s team, the men’s national team has never won the tournament. They’ve never even made it to the finals. This week, we sit down with ESPN soccer writer Ryan O’Hanlon to figure out why the men’s team always falls short. And with last week’s dominant win against Paraguay, could this year’s World Cup be any different?

    Then, we’ll hear from one of the best players that the U.S. men’s national team has ever seen: Jozy Altidore. A son of Haitian immigrants, Jozy is the third-best scorer in the team’s history. We’ll hear how Jozy learned to put the world’s expectations off to the side, and remember his legendary goal that helped the USA beat an undefeated Spain in 2009.

    Show Notes

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