    Virtuoso Soloist: John Marcel Williams

    Air Date: October 15, 2020

    Classical guitarist John Marcel Williams performs Bach’s Prelude in D major from BWV 998, Prelude in A major from BWV 1009 and Prelude in E major from BWV 1006a at Settlement Music School: Mary Louise Curtis Branch as part of the Philadelphia Classical Guitar Society concert series.

    Ending with Isaac Albéniz’s Mallorca, Op. 202 an important classical guitar repertoire and Granados: “Andaluza” From Twelve Danzas Españolos, Op. 5 in Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

    Brought to you by On Stage at Curtis

    On Stage at Curtis

    On Stage at Curtis

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

