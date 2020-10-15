Virtuoso Soloist: John Marcel Williams

Classical guitarist John Marcel Williams performs Bach’s Prelude in D major from BWV 998, Prelude in A major from BWV 1009 and Prelude in E major from BWV 1006a at Settlement Music School: Mary Louise Curtis Branch as part of the Philadelphia Classical Guitar Society concert series.

Ending with Isaac Albéniz’s Mallorca, Op. 202 an important classical guitar repertoire and Granados: “Andaluza” From Twelve Danzas Españolos, Op. 5 in Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.