    Tired of Beating Yourself Up? Try Self Forgiveness

    Air Date: April 29, 2025
    Listen 4:06
    A woman distressed with her head in her hands while a man tries to console her.

    (Prostock-studio/Big Stock)

    Do you often beat yourself up when things don’t go according to plan? You didn’t meet the deadline at work, you didn’t lose the ten pounds you wanted to shed before your class reunion, or maybe you were impatient with your partner?

    Instead of berating yourself, forgiving yourself may be a better, more constructive way to go.

    WHYY’s Maiken Scott and psychologist Dan Gottlieb discuss what that looks like in one of their conversations.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Voices in the Family

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate