Tired of Beating Yourself Up? Try Self Forgiveness

Do you often beat yourself up when things don’t go according to plan? You didn’t meet the deadline at work, you didn’t lose the ten pounds you wanted to shed before your class reunion, or maybe you were impatient with your partner?

Instead of berating yourself, forgiving yourself may be a better, more constructive way to go.

WHYY’s Maiken Scott and psychologist Dan Gottlieb discuss what that looks like in one of their conversations.