    Preview: The Witches

    Air Date: November 11, 2020

    Kristin Chenoweth talks with Patrick Stoner about her love of PBS and why director Robert Zemeckis asked her to voice a small white mouse.

    Brought to you by Flicks

    Flicks

    WHYY film critic Patrick Stoner provides up-to-the-minute coverage of top films, stars and moviemakers.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate