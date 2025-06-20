    The Storyteller: Soprano – Kylie Kreucher

    The vibrant soprano takes us on an adventure. As she continues to write her musical story, her passion shines through.

    Air Date: June 20, 2025

    On this episode of On Stage at Curtis, Kylie Kreucher a vibrant soprano takes us on an adventure. As she continues to write her musical story, her passion shines through. She believes you must perform with vulnerability, passion, and joy to captivate the audience. She made her professional debut in the Summer of 2021. Under the tutelage of Julia Faulkner, Kylie is pursuing her master’s degree in Opera.

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

