    Sports In America

    The Reinvention of Rex Chapman

    Air Date: May 15, 2026 2:00 pm
    Listen 52:34

    This year, the Buffalo Sabres have made a complete 180, ending a 14-year playoff drought and now contending to be NHL champions. To celebrate their historic turnaround, we sit down with Sabres mega-fan Scott Lee, who went viral hoisting his 40-lb welded-steel Stanley Cup replica on social media with other fans.

    Then we’ll talk to an NBA first-round draft pick turned Twitter star. These days, most people recognize Rex Chapman for sharing heartwarming videos online, but during his prime, he went up against some of the best to ever play and won. This week, we ask Rex about the game in 1996 when he put up 39 points against Michael Jordan. We’ll also hear how the pressure he felt coming into the league led to depression and a devastating battle with addiction, and why he now uses his platform online to advocate for social change.

    Show Notes

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