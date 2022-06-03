The Regional Roundup: June 6, 2022

More than two weeks after primary election day in PA, the Republican party does not have a nominee in the race for the senate. We’ll talk with Franklin and Marshall College expert Stephen Medvic (@stephenmedvic) about the optics and legal issues surrounding the ongoing recount between Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick and what it means for democratic challenger John Fetterman, especially considering questions about his health.

Then, we discuss alarming trends in gambling addiction, with high demand for sports betting and legalized online casinos making it much easier for people to bet bigger – and more often. As problem gamblers get younger and helpline calls increase, what can be done in our region to help those struggling? Josh Ercole, Executive Director of the Council on Compulsive Gambling of PA, joins us.

We’ll also talk with Billy Penn reporter Michaela Winberg, host of the new WHYY podcast, March On: The Fight for Pride, about her investigation into the downfall of the group running Philly’s biggest LGBTQ celebration and the folks that stepped in to revive the movement.