The power of belief and how it the shapes our behavior

In 2015, Serena Williams was preparing for Wimbledon and struggling with self-doubt. She was questioning her ability to compete, especially at the net. Her coach was worried about her crisis of confidence and made a risky decision. He told her that she was winning 80 percent of her net shots, which was a lie. He tricked her to derail her expectation of failure. She went on to win the tournament and upped her net game.

That’s one of the stories Nir Eyal recounts in his new book, Beyond Belief, where he explores how our assumptions drive our behavior, for better or for worse.

He says beliefs aren’t just thoughts and feelings. They’re practical and provisional, giving us enough certainty to act and enough flexibility to adapt when we get new information. Nir Eyal joins us to talk about the power of belief.