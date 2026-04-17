The Phillies Aren’t Doing Anything Well Right Now

The Phillies Aren’t Doing Anything Well Right NowListen 48:14
Jesus Luzardo got blown up again, the offense continues to be mostly MIA and injuries are making their way through the bullpen. Other than that, the Phillies are doing great! John Stolnis and Justin Klugh recap another Phils series loss, this one to the Cubs at home, and discuss whether Justin Crawford and/or Andrew Painter should get contract extensions sooner rather than later.
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