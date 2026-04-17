    Hittin’ Season

    The Phillies Aren’t Doing Anything Well Right Now

    Air Date: April 17, 2026
    Listen 48:14

    Jesus Luzardo got blown up again, the offense continues to be mostly MIA and injuries are making their way through the bullpen. Other than that, the Phillies are doing great! John Stolnis and Justin Klugh recap another Phils series loss, this one to the Cubs at home, and discuss whether Justin Crawford and/or Andrew Painter should get contract extensions sooner rather than later.

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    Hittin’ Season

    Hosted by John Stolnis, Liz Roscher and Justin Klugh

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