The Obstacles: Organ – Alexander Leonardi
On this episode of On Stage at Curtis, experience the healing power of music. Classical music can inspire and strengthen in remarkable ways. Alex Leonardi shares his journey as an organist, including some of the challenges he faced as a musician with Autism. Featuring the works of Brahms, Beethoven, and Bach played in the prestigious Field Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.The Cool Kid: Percussion – Griffin Harrison.
