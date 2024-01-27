    The Obstacles: Organ – Alexander Leonardi

    On this episode of On Stage at Curtis, experience the healing power of music.

    Air Date: January 26, 2024

    On this episode of On Stage at Curtis, experience the healing power of music. Classical music can inspire and strengthen in remarkable ways. Alex Leonardi shares his journey as an organist, including some of the challenges he faced as a musician with Autism. Featuring the works of Brahms, Beethoven, and Bach played in the prestigious Field Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.The Cool Kid: Percussion – Griffin Harrison.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by On Stage at Curtis

    On Stage at Curtis

    On Stage at Curtis

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate