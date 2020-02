Kae Lani is joined by physician liaison Xuan Luong, creative director Matt Sullivan, and business developer Liz Story. They talk about the creative plates one Delaware couple is serving up in an old country house the House of William & Merry, the unexpected joy of beef cubes and durian smoothies at Nam Phuong in South Philly, and unreal magic of a wait free brunch at Lloyd Whiskey Bar in Fishtown.