The Healing Power of Music
A look at how music affects our brains, and its power to treat illnesses ranging from Parkison’s to depression.Listen 50:19
Music has a unique ability to transform how we feel — it can cheer us up, make us cry, help us focus, or ease our frayed nerves. For centuries, writers and philosophers have waxed poetic about these seemingly magical powers — but these days, more and more scientists are unveiling the actual mechanisms by which our favorite tunes can not only change our moods, but have a real impact on our health.
On this episode, we explore the science of music and its power to heal. We hear stories about how music can be used in the treatment of conditions ranging from Parkinson’s to epilepsy, a science-prescribed playlist for pushing athletes’ performance, and a program that uses music to help teens navigate complicated emotions.
Also heard on this week’s episode:
- Host Maiken Scott tries a sound bath at the Away Spa at the W hotel in Philadelphia. Listen in as resident sound therapy practitioner and recording artist Luna Maye carries us into a dreamlike state with her beautiful crystal sound bowls.
- As a musician and record producer, Daniel Levitin has worked with big names like Sting, Rosanne Cash, and Stevie Wonder. And as a neuroscientist and cognitive psychologist — he’s exploring some of the big questions about how music affects our health. We talk with Levitin about how our brains process music, its long history as a form of medical treatment, and its potential for treating illnesses ranging from Parkinson’s, to Alzheimer’s, to depression. Levitin’s new book is called, “I Heard There Was A Secret Chord: Music As Medicine.”
- Back in the ‘90s, researchers stumbled on a strange but exciting discovery — that Mozart’s Sonata for Two Pianos seemed to have an anti-seizure effect in people with epilepsy. The phenomenon seemed like an outlier; but recently, an Austrian musician named Walter Werzowa has taken up the cause of music as medicine with the creation of HealthTunes, a streaming platform that provides dedicated playlists for nausea, Alzheimer’s, depression, and more. Reporter Morgan Childs looks into the science behind music’s ability to treat even serious illnesses.
- There’s a reason joggers wear earbuds, and spin class instructors blast pumping tunes. It’s because music keeps us moving and motivated – but there’s more to this story. Reporter Alan Yu talks with researchers about how exactly music affects our workouts and why.
