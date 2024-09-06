The Healing Power of Music

Music has a unique ability to transform how we feel — it can cheer us up, make us cry, help us focus, or ease our frayed nerves. For centuries, writers and philosophers have waxed poetic about these seemingly magical powers — but these days, more and more scientists are unveiling the actual mechanisms by which our favorite tunes can not only change our moods, but have a real impact on our health.

On this episode, we explore the science of music and its power to heal. We hear stories about how music can be used in the treatment of conditions ranging from Parkinson’s to epilepsy, a science-prescribed playlist for pushing athletes’ performance, and a program that uses music to help teens navigate complicated emotions.

Also heard on this week’s episode: