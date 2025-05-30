The Dream: Tenor – Jackson Allen
On this episode of On Stage at Curtis, we get to know tenor Jackson Allen. Jackson grew up in Northern Ontario, Canada, where childhood piano lessons weren’t high on the list of dreams. His understanding of piano gave him an advantage when switching to voice. Within a year of attending the Curtis he was featured in an all-Strauss concert with the Curtis Symphony Orchestra led by Yannick Nézet Séguin.
