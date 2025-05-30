    The Dream: Tenor – Jackson Allen

    Air Date: May 30, 2025

    On this episode of On Stage at Curtis, we get to know tenor Jackson Allen. Jackson grew up in Northern Ontario, Canada, where childhood piano lessons weren’t high on the list of dreams. His understanding of piano gave him an advantage when switching to voice. Within a year of attending the Curtis he was featured in an all-Strauss concert with the Curtis Symphony Orchestra led by Yannick Nézet Séguin.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by On Stage at Curtis

    On Stage at Curtis

    On Stage at Curtis

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate