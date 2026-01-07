    The Declaration Through Union and Confederate Eyes

    During the Civil War, Americans fought over what the Declaration truly meant.

    Air Date: January 7, 2026

    As the nation fractured, Americans turned to the Declaration of Independence for meaning. Union leaders like Lincoln saw it as a promise that equality could grow over time, while the Confederacy used it to justify secession and protect slavery. These competing readings shaped the Civil War and still influence how the nation remembers it.

