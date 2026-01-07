The Declaration Through Union and Confederate Eyes
During the Civil War, Americans fought over what the Declaration truly meant.
As the nation fractured, Americans turned to the Declaration of Independence for meaning. Union leaders like Lincoln saw it as a promise that equality could grow over time, while the Confederacy used it to justify secession and protect slavery. These competing readings shaped the Civil War and still influence how the nation remembers it.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.