Tips for finding and expressing gratitude on Thanksgiving

As we head into the Thanksgiving break, a time devoted to being with friends and family, we’re bringing back a Studio 2 tradition: Showing some gratitude attitude, a conversation about how to find peace and say thanks in what can be a busy and stressful holiday season.

We’re joined again by James Pawelski and Suzann Pileggi Pawelski, a married couple specializing in positive psychology. They’ve recently released an audiobook on how to keep long-lasting relationships feeling fresh and vibrant.

We’ll also talk about setting a positive mindset and finding hope. Family gatherings can stir memories of those we’ve lost and make finding happiness difficult. We’ll discuss how gratitude can help keep the legacy of our loved ones alive.

Guests:

James Pawelski , professor and director of education at the University of Pennsylvania’s Positive Psychology Center

They co-authored Love in Your Golden Years, which can be found on Audible.