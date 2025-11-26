Tips for finding and expressing gratitude on Thanksgiving
Positive psychology experts Suzie Pileggi Pawelski and James Pawelski join us to learn about why and how gratitude can improve well-being. Bring on the gratitude attitude.Listen 51:44
As we head into the Thanksgiving break, a time devoted to being with friends and family, we’re bringing back a Studio 2 tradition: Showing some gratitude attitude, a conversation about how to find peace and say thanks in what can be a busy and stressful holiday season.
We’re joined again by James Pawelski and Suzann Pileggi Pawelski, a married couple specializing in positive psychology. They’ve recently released an audiobook on how to keep long-lasting relationships feeling fresh and vibrant.
We’ll also talk about setting a positive mindset and finding hope. Family gatherings can stir memories of those we’ve lost and make finding happiness difficult. We’ll discuss how gratitude can help keep the legacy of our loved ones alive.
Guests:
- James Pawelski, professor and director of education at the University of Pennsylvania’s Positive Psychology Center
- Suzie Pileggi Pawelski, author of Happy Together and Love in Your Golden Years
They co-authored Love in Your Golden Years, which can be found on Audible.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.