    You Oughta Know

    Teach, Lend and Learn

    Meet Future Doctors Teach, women in food, authors and innovators in the region.

    Air Date: March 20, 2026

    This week on You Ought to Know: Future Doctors Teach heads into classrooms, meet the creator of Baby Gear Group’s “try before you buy” service, and learn how Sisterly Love Collective is building bonds among women in food. Plus, author Kathryn Canavan on Killer in the House, Jaylene Clark Owens on A Black Girl and Her Braids, and a look inside the Conservation Center.

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    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

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