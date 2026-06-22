Supreme Court decision time

Ahead of its summer recess, the Supreme Court is running up against the clock with more than a dozen decisions to hand down.

Among the biggest cases, President Donald Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order, which would bar citizenship for children born on U.S. soil if their parents entered the country illegally. There are two other cases involving the president’s authority to fire officials at independent agencies: the Federal Reserve and the Federal Trade Commission. One key question as this term wraps up: will the 6-3 conservative majority check President Trump’s authority again, as it did in the recent tariff decision?

Plus, there are still rulings coming on transgender sports bans, late-arriving mail-in ballots, campaign finance limits, and asylum seekers.

This hour, we’ll break down the legal arguments in the biggest cases and discuss where the justices are likely to land.

Guests: