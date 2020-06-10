Preview: Spike Lee (Da 5 Bloods)
Spike Lee talks with Patrick Stoner about his new film, Da 5 Bloods, which mixes genres & flashbacks to tell the story of black Viet Nam veterans with timeliness to our current protest situation.
Here! Now! In the moment! Paddling in the middle of a fast moving stream of news and information. Here & Now is a daily news magazine, bringing you the news that breaks after "Morning Edition" and before "All Things Considered."
Spike Lee talks with Patrick Stoner about his new film, Da 5 Bloods, which mixes genres & flashbacks to tell the story of black Viet Nam veterans with timeliness to our current protest situation.
Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.