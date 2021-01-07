Sounds of Musical Expressions: Aiyana Braun

Composer Aiyana Braun is a graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music and is now pursuing her masters at the University of Southern California studying composition and sound design. In the spring of 2021, she will also be a fellow at The Center for Ballet and the Arts at New York University.

Viewers will experience composer Aiyana Braun groundbreaking music featuring her symphonic orchestral works Refractions (2019) and Drop a Pebble in the Water (2018) performed by Curtis Symphony Orchestra. Solo works For Violin: 2nd movement (2019) performed by Andrea Obiso and Amid the Noise (2020) for bassoon and electronics. As well as chamber work for Pierrot Ensemble with Percussion and Electronics …of the earth (2019).