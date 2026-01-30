KEVIN McCORRY, HOST: I’m Kevin McCorry and this is ‘Jukebox Journey.’

[MUSIC MONTAGE: “Innocent When You Dream (78)” by Tom Waits, “All I Have To Do Is Dream” by The Everly Brothers, “Dream a Little Dream of Me” by The Mamas and The Papas]

KM: We’re unstuck in time, jumping through decades and genres, meditating on a theme.

This week: Sleep on it.

[MOVIE CLIP, “GROUNDHOG DAY,” RADIO ANNOUNCERS: “That’s right woodchuck-chuckers, it’s Groundhog’s Day!”]

KM: As the calendar turns to February, spare a thought for the groundhog. It’s one of the few species that’s a true hibernator. We’re talking no food, no water, just all out rock solid sleep.

[MUSIC: “Turn to Stone” by Electric Light Orchestra]

KM: From 1977, The Electric Light Orchestra.

[MUSIC SWELL]

KM: But no matter the deep slumber of Punxsutawney Phil, our Western Pa compatriots just can’t help but interrupt the supposed prognosticator’s peace and quiet. It’s a ritual Bill Murray in Act 1 of the famous ‘90s movie just can’t find his way to embrace.

[MOVIE CLIP, “GROUNDHOG DAY,” PHIL CONNERS: “A thousand people freezing their butts off, waiting to worship a rat. What a hype.”]

KM: To the character’s credit, sleep, as we know better, is not something to play with.

Sure, some may claim not to need it.

[MUSIC MONTAGE: “N.Y. State of Mind” by Nas, “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead” by Warren Zevon]

But from Nas to Warren Zevon, you know what’s coming next:

[MUSIC: “I’m So Tired” by The Beatles]

KM: The Beatles from 1968.

[MUSIC SWELL]

KM: Sometimes you find yourself in bed, tossing and turning — body exhausted, but mind racing: What will the future hold? What can you do to shape it? What if it doesn’t work? People are counting on you. Are you doing enough?

[MUSIC MONTAGE: “I Couldn’t Sleep a Wink Last Night” by The Mello Moods, “In The Wee Small Hours” by Frank Sinatra]

KM: Frank Sinatra from 1955 and The Mello Moods from ‘65.

Sometimes, though, your head hits the pillow without a worry. And, like magic, you fall quickly into what feels like a reward for a day well lived.

[MUSIC: “In Dreams” by Roy Orbison]

KM: From 1963, Roy Orbison.

[MUSIC SWELL]

KM: They say sleep is like a temporary death, and so each morning is a kind of resurrection.

Some mornings, you tumble out of the covers like a 1970 Kris Kristofferson.

[MUSIC: “Sunday Morning Coming Down” by Kris Kristofferson]

KM: Others it can be a five-alarm fire of DragonForce frantic hurry.

[MUSIC: “Through the Fire and the Flames” by DragonForce]

KM: But on the best days, you rise with the light, relaxed, recharged and ready to thrive — like Act 3 of “Groundhog Day” when Bill Murray has finally found his zen.

[MOVIE CLIP, “GROUNDHOG DAY,” PHIL CONNERS: “Standing here among the people of Punxsutawney, and basking in their hearths and hearts, I couldn’t imagine a better fate than a long and lustrous winter.”]

KM: Because even if the daily grind gets repetitive, even if the ritual seems absurd, you’ve slept on it, and decided to control what you can control, and embrace the glorious opportunity that is waking life.

[MUSIC: “Awake My Soul” by Mumford & Sons]

KM: From 2009, Mumford & Sons.

[MUSIC SWELL]

KM: I’m Kevin McCorry and this has been a Jukebox Journey on WHYY.